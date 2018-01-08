Energy and medical sector component manufacturer Avingtrans announced on Monday that its full-year results would likely be in line with market expectations after a strong performance in the first half. For the six months leading to 30 November, Avingtrans' key financial performance indicators of revenue, gross margin and EBITDA all tracked ahead of its expectations. Generally improving market conditions led to a number of notable new contracts being secured throughout the period. Avingtrans ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...