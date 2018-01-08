Shares in marketing and brand consultancy firm System1 Group fell on Monday after the London-based company warned investors that gross profits for the twelve months leading to 31 March would be around 20% less than in the previous year. System1 said that trading throughout the third quarter had "continued to be worse than anticipated". After overheads grew by 8% over its first trading half, the group took steps to reduce costs in the third quarter, expecting overheads for the whole year to come ...

