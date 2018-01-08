Elektrobit selects Cinemo Unified Media PlayerTM to power their holistic HMI demonstrator at CES

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, and Elektrobit (EB), a leading developer of cutting-edge, embedded and connected technology solutions for the automotive industry, are to work together at CESon Elektrobit's EB GUIDE Reference UI that will be demonstrated at the Automotive Grade Linux Lido Ballrooms 3002-3004 in the Venetian.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005046/en/

Cinemo is a global leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solutions based on consistent high-quality and performance as well as excellent customer support and service. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemo's powerful multimedia playback and ultra-fast content indexing creates an individualised immersive experience on EB's holistic, state-of-the-art interior platform positioning the car as a hub of connected entertainment. Delivering an impressive array of prevailing capabilities, Cinemo can enrich personalised media content with intelligent distribution and imaginative performance control.

The EB GUIDE-based Reference UI is a one-stop solution to create stylish automotive user interfaces. It is a holistic HMI package that offers customers ready-for-use infotainment displays and cluster instrument (both 2D and 3D) panels. It leverages the multimodal and advanced 3D capabilities of EB's model-based development tool. It can be used as an out-of-the-box solution or be easily modified to suit customers' preferences and branding. The Elektrobit solution also allows customers to get their products to market faster as it reduces the development efforts and project cycle times associated with developing HMIs from scratch.

With fast time-to-market, a future-proof architecture, low cost of ownership, and state-of-the-art In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) technology, Cinemo continues to offer car makers a distinct advantage to address the changing needs of the automotive industry as infotainment increasingly takes a prominent role in car design.

"Elektrobit have designed a fully-fledged automotive solution providing car manufacturers with a much smarter way of adaptable integration. Therefore, we are absolutely delighted to team up with Cinemo because they offer outstanding multimedia performance taking away the complexity to unify the media experience," said Martin Schleicher, Executive Vice President Business Development, Elektrobit.

"With more and more time spent in the vehicle, passenger comfort is a critical element for car makers, so we are very enthusiastic to cooperate with Elektrobit at CES and energize the in-car network," said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo.

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over 1 billion devices in more than 90 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. For more information on Cinemo's in-vehicle infotainment solutions, please visit www.cinemo.com

CES is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005046/en/

Contacts:

Cinemo

Stephanie Lesser

slesser@cinemo.com