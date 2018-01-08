Company expands SaaS-based portfolio to offer a complete solution for observability and analytics across traces, logs, metrics, and the digital experience



AUSTIN, Texas, 2018-01-08 20:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Loggly, Inc., a provider of cloud-based log monitoring and log analytics software. With the transaction, the company also will add to its team of world-class software engineering talent.



Loggly is a SaaS-based, unified log monitoring and log analytics product, that aggregates, structures, and summarizes log data so users can analyze and visualize their data to answer key questions, spot trends, and deliver actionable reports. The acquisition complements the company's existing portfolio of SaaS-based cloud monitoring solutions and SolarWinds plans to continue investing to innovate and enhance Loggly.



With the acquisition, SolarWinds also will deepen its cloud-software engineering and analytics expertise. Former Loggly executives Manoj Chaudhary, CTO and VP, Engineering, and Vito Salvaggio, VP, Product will join SolarWinds as leaders in engineering and product, respectively. Members of the core development, operations, support, sales, and marketing personnel will transition as part of the transaction.



The addition of Loggly extends the current SolarWinds Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) portfolio, which includes the Papertrail, AppOptics, and Pingdom products. Collectively, the SolarWinds Cloud portfolio gives customers broad and unmatched visibility into traces, logs, metrics, and the digital experience.



The Loggly acquisition advances SolarWinds' strategy to deliver comprehensive, simple, and disruptively affordable full-stack monitoring solutions built upon a common, seamlessly integrated, SaaS-based platform. It is the latest advancement toward the company's vision of enabling a single view of infrastructure, applications, and digital experience management. Loggly will offer a compelling solution to address use cases where customers need log monitoring and log analytics with structured log data and aggregated events.



"Rapidly visualizing vast amounts of data through log analytics is absolutely critical to solving many problems in today's diverse, complex cloud-application and microservices environments," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Adding Loggly to our industry-leading portfolio will empower customers to accelerate their time-to-insight and solve problems faster, with our usual, disruptive affordability.



"Building on these strengths, we will continue investing in Loggly to innovate and extend its value to customers, while integrating its capabilities with our other Cloud offerings to address even broader needs," he added.



Existing Loggly customers can contact loggly@solarwinds.com for more information.



