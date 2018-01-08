After hitting a fresh all-time high in the morning, London's FTSE 100 ended Monday in the red after another retail profit warning and disappointing numbers from Micro Focus on revenues and from Halifax on house prices. The UK benchmark index finished the session down 27.71 points or 0.36% at 7,696.51, having earlier hit a new intraday high of 7,733.39. The pound was up 0.4% against the euro at 1.1325 and 0.1% lower versus the dollar at 1.3561. London stocks missed out on an up-day for most ...

