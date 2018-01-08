MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") announces that it has issued 38,935 shares today at a deemed price of $0.224733 per share to the Company's Corporate Secretary, Mr. David A. Johnson, pursuant to a shares-for-services agreement disclosed in a company press release dated October 20, 2017. The shares are subject to a four month hold period. Pricing was determined using the VWAP on the close of January 5, 2018, when submission to the TSX Venture Exchange approval was filed.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce, in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

