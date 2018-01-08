

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - A US federal court judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit against Starbucks that accused the coffee retail giant of cheating customers by under-filling drinks.



The plaintiffs, Siera Strumlauf and Benjamin Robles of California, had accused that Starbucks cheated its latte customers over the years, with drinks missing as much as 25% of their advertised volume. According to complaint, it was Starbucks scheme to save money on milk, one of the chain's most expensive ingredients.



However, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found that the accusation lacked evidence that Starbucks were cheating its customers by making its cups too small or using 'fill-to' lines on the cups.



The based judge also rejected a claim that milk foam added to lattes and mochas should not count toward advertised volumes.



'Accordingly, plaintiffs fail to show that lattes contain less than the promised beverage volume represented on Starbucks' menu boards,' Rogers said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX