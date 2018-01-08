sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RYB Education, Inc. - RYB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB): (1) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with its initial public offering on or about September 27, 2017 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market from September 27, 2017 through November 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RYB Education investors under the federal securities laws. To join the RYB Education class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ryb-education-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RYB Education failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (2) RYB Education's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in its care; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ryb-education-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


