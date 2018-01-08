SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. - QD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Qudian's initial public offering on or about October 18, 2017 (the "IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qudian investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Qudian class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/qudian-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 917-261-2277 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Qudian's loan collection practices were materially deficient and/or nonexistent, as it treated bad loans as welfare; and (2) Qudian's data systems and procedures were materially inadequate to safeguard sensitive borrower data against breach, and breaches had occurred. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/qudian-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 917-261-2277 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group