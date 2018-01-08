CES Samsung NEXT is teaming up with Entrepreneur magazine as the official sponsor of the "What's NEXT Live" Founders Stage at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, NV, January 9th through 11th. Located in the Eureka Park Marketplace, Tech West (Sands, Level 1, Hall G, #50473), the stage will feature three days of live interviews, panels and fireside chats with entrepreneurs and technologists.

In addition, Samsung NEXT is partnering with NationSwell, an organization dedicated to powering solutions and innovations that will move the world forward, to launchthe Samsung NEXT Innovation Challenge. A national competition to identify entrepreneurs and startups bridging the opportunity divide in America, the challenge will run from January through March, with the winner announced in August.

Samsung NEXT invites event attendees to join us for conversations with founders, influencers and advocates to learn about their entrepreneurial journeys building, growing and scaling businesses and the latest in technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality, the Internet of Things and digital health.

Hear from these empowering speakers:

Day One: Tuesday, January 9 David Eun, President of Samsung NEXT Baron Davis, All-Star NBA Player and Founder of Baron Davis Enterprises Dr. Renee Dua, Co-Founder of Heal Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics Day Two: Wednesday, January 10 Travis Bogard, Head of Product at Samsung NEXT Gary Vaynerchuk, Founder of VaynerMedia Jennifer Chavarria, Head of Studio at Kite Lightning Day Three: Thursday, January 11 Alex Hawkinson, Founder of SmartThings Moshe Meyassad and Osnat Goren-Peyser, Co-Founders of 2Sens Ted Schilowitz, Futurist in Residence at Paramount Pictures Several companies that Samsung NEXT works with will be showcasing their latest innovations at the Eureka Park Marketplace, including: 2Sens: Developing real-time video processing technology that brings LIVE, LIFELIKE and COMFORT VR to everyone's smartphone Brodmann17: Developing the most advanced artificial visual intelligence Mobile Physics: Developing a software based solution for personal sub-auditory climate measurement Stream Elements: Providing live video content creators the tools they need to engage, grow and monetize their audiences Vidrovr: Analyzing large video collections to make the content inside discoverable and searchable-automatically VeeR: Developing a VR 360 video content discovery and distribution platform

For more information, visit SamsungNEXT.com and connect on social media @SamsungNEXT.

About Samsung NEXT

Samsung NEXT builds, grows and scales transformative software and services to complement Samsung's global hardware footprint. A leading driver of Samsung's transformation into an integrated hardware and software company, Samsung NEXT combines product development, investment, M&A and partnerships under one roof. If you have an idea, we can help you turn it into a product. If you have a product, we can help you build and grow it. And if you are ready, we can help you scale.

About Entrepreneur Media

Entrepreneur Media Inc. is the premier content provider for and about entrepreneurs. Our products engage and inspire every day with the advice, solutions and resources that fuel the bold and independent way entrepreneurs think. After 37 years, nobody reaches more growing businesses. As the original magazine for the small and midsize business community, Entrepreneur continues to be the definitive guide to all the diverse challenges of business ownership. Entrepreneur.com is the most widely used website by entrepreneurs and emerging businesses worldwide. Entrepreneur Press publishes the books that turn entrepreneurial skills into business success.

