Bonterra Resources Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR):

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver, BC focused on continuing to expand its NI 43-101 compliant gold resource on its West Arena Property, part of the world famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt in mining-friendly Quebec. Bonterra's 10,541-hectare Gladiator Project is located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt within the Abitibi Subprovince. The Gladiator Deposit remains open in all directions with drilled dimensions currently outlined to a depth of 1,000 meters with a strike length of 1,200 meters. At least five distinct subparallel zones or mineralized horizons have been identified.

