SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the food retail industry'. A renowned food retail firm with a considerable number of stores spread across the globe was facing difficulties in analyzing their spending patterns. The client wanted to gain accurate and complete visibility into the spending patterns and identify the potential cost saving opportunities to reduce maverick spend.

Spend Analysis Study for a Leading Food Retail Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The global retailers in the food retail sector should focus on retaining their best talent to meet the business efficiency adequately." Leading food retailers are leveraging the use of spend analysis solutions as it provides better visibility into the business and helps them manage organizational spend. It also helps them quickly identify and categorize critical saving opportunities. Moreover, spend analysis solutions also offers insights on the inventory level and helps organizations reduce the maverick spend.

The spend analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the food retail client to monitor and improve supplier payment terms and maintain contract spend. It also enabled the client systematically consolidate and analyze the spend data to lower costs and improve administrative efficiency.

This spend analysis solution offered benefits that helped the client to:

Gain complete visibility into the corporate spend

Identify and drive total cost savings

View the complete spend analysis case study here:

https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/food-retail-spend-analysis

