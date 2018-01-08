

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday before ending the day roughly flat.



Bond prices spent much of the trading day lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.480 percent.



The choppy trading on day came as many traders stuck to the sidelines amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The economic calendar remains light on Tuesday, although closely watched reports on retail sales and producer and consumer prices are due to be released later this week.



Bond traders are likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX