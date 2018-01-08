Venture capital, debt, securitization and project finance were all winners in 2017, as were solar stocks. However Mercom Capital warns that the pending Section 201 ruling could cause significant damage to the sector in 2018.

The solar industry is well known for its cycles of boom and bust, and this is reflected in capital flows into the industry. After two years of boom 2016 went bust, with a drying up of capital and depressed stock prices across the industry due to both a hangover from the expected drop-down of the investment tax credit (ITC) as well as a faulty association between oil prices and the prospects of solar.

According to the latest report on solar funding and mergers and acquisitions by Mercom Capital, 2017 showed relative recovery. The firm reports that largely on a year-end push total corporate funding rose 41% in 2017 to $12.8 billion, buoyed by a number of factors.

The bill, and some would argue young industry, is under threat as the frontrunner in the looming elections is the opposition conservative party, which has vowed to kill the legislation. Opposition Leader Tim Hudak has been quoted as saying, "The deal is a rip-off […] we will end the FIT program." Under Ontario?s FIT legislation domestic content requirements have seen the photovoltaic industry grow with a number of companies basing facilities there, including Canadian Solar and Siliken SA. Some of the jobs in photovoltaics and renewables have been created in formerly industrial areas such as the town of Windsor, that have been hit very hard by the global financial crisis and shocks suffered by the American motor industry. Windsor had previously served many of the large automobile manufacturers across the border. On announcing the advertising campaign, Kristopher Stevens, OSEA's Executive Director said, "We would never tell Ontarians how to vote, but they need to know there are choices. We are asking voters to consider the future of green energy in Ontario on Election Day." The ads will run from September 16 until October 4 and can be viewed at: http://tiny.cc/oseatvspots The October edition of pv magazine includes a feature article about the Ontario photovoltaic market.

" data-medium-file="" data-large-file="" class="size-medium wp-image-15067 aligncenter" src="https://l0dl1j3lc42iebd82042pgl2-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2018/01/mercom_total_corporate_funding_2010_2017-1.png" alt="" width="491" height="313" />

"Higher installation levels around the world, the lack of threat to the solar investment tax credit, lower than expected tariff recommendation by U.S. ITC, strong debt financing activity, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...