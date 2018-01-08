Federal regulators have rejected orders from Energy Secretary Perry to design open-ended subsidization of coal and nuclear power plants, and are initiating a new proceeding to look into reliability matters.

One of the hallmarks of administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is a frequent failure to issue policies that stand up to legal and regulatory scrutiny, as previously revealed in multiple failed attempts to issue a ban on immigration from majority-Muslim nations.

This applies to energy matters as well. Today the coal and nuclear bailout which U.S. Energy Secretary Perry attempted to force upon the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) fell apart under the weight of its lack of supporting evidence and was rejected by FERC.

Not long after taking the helm of the Energy Department Perry has been looking for a way to subsidize such production. This started with a expedited study of the electric grid whose conclusion that something needed to be done to protect coal and nuclear power plants from going offline was utterly unsupported in the body of the document.

This formed the basis for the intellectually dishonest argument that was the essence of the "Grid ...

