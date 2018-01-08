Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Food Flavoring Agents Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of food flavoring agents and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global food flavoring agents market experiences an increased demand from the food and beverage industry, which includes dairy and frozen food products, bakery and confectionery, and animal and pet food segments," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "The food flavoring agents market in Europe is driven by an increased preference for natural flavors, which is due to the detrimental health effects of artificial flavors," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Food Flavoring Agents Market:

The rise in preference for savory flavors among retailers and food manufacturers;

The shift in consumer preference toward exotic food flavors;

Provision of new flavoring solutions in health and wellness food products.

The rise in preference for savory flavors among retailers and food manufacturers:

There is a high demand for savory flavorings due to the rapid increase in consumption of meat products. Also, manufacturers and sellers of food products prefer savory flavors as cost and quality alone are no longer the differentiating factors for food products. Moreover, savory flavors are rich, fresh, aromatic, and offer a distinctive flavor to food products. The demand for savory flavors is expected to increase over the forecast period, enabling the buyers to focus on broadening product offerings by enhancing the taste of products.

The shift in consumer preference toward exotic food flavors:

One of the significant trends in the food flavoring agents industry is a high preference for exotic flavors among consumers. This is due to the rise in customer willingness to try a unique combination of flavors. Also, the inclination toward a particular type of flavor encourages the buyers to focus on using such food flavors, thereby improving customer satisfaction which in turn helps to increase revenue.

Provision of new flavoring solutions in health and wellness food products:

The increasing health awareness and the rise in health issues among the global population have led to increased consumption of wellness products, providing room for the addition of desired flavoring agents in wellness products. New flavoring solutions have been introduced in health and wellness food products with an aim to enhance the taste. The enhancement of flavor in health and wellness products enables the buyers to attract customers and increase revenue from such food products.

