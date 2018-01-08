Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the inaugural meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee, which will be held on January 11, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The January 11 meeting will focus on bond market liquidity issues, and will also cover certain administrative items. The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Brent Fields, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

* * *

Agenda

9:30 a.m. - Remarks by Chairman Clayton, Commissioner Stein, Commissioner Piwowar, Director, Division of Trading and Markets, Brett Redfearn, and Committee Chairman, Michael Heaney

10:00 a.m. Review and Consideration of Proposed Bylaws

10:10 a.m. Bond Market Liquidity Conditions Research

Michael Heaney, Committee Chairman (Moderator)

Kevin McPartland, Head of Market Structure and Technology Research, Greenwich Associates

Jeff Meli, Co-Head of Research, Barclays

Sonali Theisen, Global Head of Market Structure and Data Strategy, Global Credit & Securitized Markets, Citigroup

10:55 a.m. Break

11:10 a.m. Market Participant Perspectives on Bond Market Liquidity

Brett Redfearn, Director, Division of Trading and Markets (Moderator)

Paul Jakubowski, Global Head of Credit, Vanguard

Drew Mogavero, Head of US Flow Credit Trading, Barclays

Richie Prager, Head of Trading, Liquidity and Investments Platform, BlackRock

Jim Switzer, Global Head of Credit Trading, Alliance Bernstein

12:15 p.m. Lunch Break/Administrative Session

1:45 p.m. FIMSAC Members and Panelists Discussion of Bond Market Liquidity

3:00 p.m. Break

3:15 p.m. FIMSAC Members Discussion of Bond Market Liquidity

4:00 p.m. Discussion of Committee Next Steps, Future Meeting Topics and Subcommittees

4:30 p.m. Adjournment