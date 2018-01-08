BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the quinoa market in Peru.

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading Peruvian quinoa suppliers.

Peru is currently the world's leader in both quinoa production and quinoa exports. Although the price of quinoa in the global market has experienced some ups and downs, the quinoa market in Peru is still expected to continue flourishing-posing greater opportunities for Peru's top quinoa producers, suppliers, and exporters in the near future. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top quinoa producers, suppliers, and exporters in Peru and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with Peru's leading quinoa companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

Why Connect with Companies from Peru's Quinoa Market?

Quinoa-once a little-known staple food for only local people in South America-has now become one of the most popular and expensive grains in the global food market, driven by the growing demand of healthy diet around the world. Quinoa production has skyrocketed in response to this increasing demand, growing by 385% in 2011 and continuing to rise at a rate of over 20% per year. Global quinoa production reached 228,870 tonnes in 2015, up from 74,353 tonnes in 2009. Peru has become the world's largest quinoa producer and exporter since 2015, with over 108,000 metric tons of quinoa produced and $123 million worth of quinoa exported annually. The USA, Netherlands, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are some of the biggest importers of Peruvian quinoa.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified quinoa suppliers in Peru, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Quinoa Suppliers in Peru

Top Quinoa Suppliers in Peru on BizVibe

Agro Americano

Products From Peru

Quinoa Farms Peru

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top quinoa companies in Peru

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in Peru's quinoa market

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

