Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN) ("Jenex" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, today announces that it has received results indicating effectiveness of its TherOZap™ technology in inhibiting the Zika virus.

The objectives for Jenex were to engage Techna Institute at UHN in a study to assess Jenex's TherOZap™ technology for the inactivation of live Zika virus in culture media and the inhibition of Zika virus infection into cultured cells in vitro. The study aimed to measure the effect of the TherOZap™ technology on cytopathogenic effect ("CPE"), which refers to structural changes in host cells that are caused by viral invasion and V-RNA quantification by qRT-PCR, a common method used to determine viral replication and virus release from infected cells into the cell culture media. The TherOZap™ technology encompasses specialized coatings, light, heat, and solutions with possible antimicrobial properties that were tested for efficacy against the Zika virus ("ZIKV").

The summary and conclusions of the study are as follows:

Treatment with the TherO Zap ™ technology was able to decrease vRNA in the media of infected cells, and decrease the CPE of infected cells over time.

Treatment with the TherOZap™ technology without the use of specialized coatings was able to decrease CPE for a greater range of infectious doses of ZIKV.

Treatment with the TherOZap™ technology without the use of specialized coatings reduced vRNA in the media of infected cells for a greater range of infectious doses of ZIKV.

The vRNA decrease was dose dependent on the length of TherOZap™ technology treatment.

Both the TherOZap™ technology with and without the use of specialized coatings decreased CPE and vRNA in a manner that correlated to the length of treatment time.

The dose dependent effect of treatment strengthens the confidence of the conclusion that the TherOZap™ technology treatment was able to decrease the detection of vRNA and the possibility of antiviral effects of the TherOZap™

Testing of solutions varied in dilution and specified dilutions may not have been optimal for testing. Further investigation with multiple dilutions may provide insight into the results.

Mr. Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"We are extremely pleased with the test results of our patent pending TherOZap™ technology to inhibit the Zika Virus.Early on we had a sense that our thermal therapy technology might just work at inactivating the Zika virus and these results now confirm that belief. We look forward to testing our technology further and to potentially investigate other applications to test the TherOZap™ technology on other mosquito borne diseases. Jenex is excited about the future for its TherOZap™ technology.

Robert A. Poggie, PhD, FDA Regulatory Consultant commented:

"Pre-clinical testing of the TherOZap™ technology indicates effectiveness in inhibiting Zika virus, which holds promise for the US FDA accepting marketing claims and associated data via 510(k) review."

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Jenex received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Jenex received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

The Jenex Corporation trades on the TSXV (TSXV: JEN). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

About Techna Institute:

Techna is an institute of the University Health Network ("UHN"), in collaboration with the University of Toronto, focused on the accelerated development and exploitation of technology for improved health. Techna is designed to shorten the time interval from technology discovery and development to application for the benefit of patients and the health care system. It also stimulates and facilitates the innovation cycle through a continuum of clinically driven innovation, technology & process development, and translational research. For more information visit: technainstitute.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include laboratory tests involving TherOZap™, as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to other risks, the Company may not complete further testing, commercialization or marketing of its TherOZap™ technology as described in this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

