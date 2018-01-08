

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. has launched a new denim-focused women's apparel brand called Universal Thread, as the retailer continues to refresh its apparel brand portfolio.



The Universal Thread brand will hit stores in early February, with prices ranging from $5 to $39.99. The collection, will include apparel--jeans, tops, dresses, shoes and accessories and will be available in an unusually wide range of sizes, ranging from 00-26W.



'This is the largest brand we'll launch in 2018 in terms of sales volume and size,' said Jessica Carlson, a Target spokeswoman, according to StarTribuen. Target plans to launch several more brands this year.



