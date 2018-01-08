Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) securities between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017 (the 'Class Period'). Investors have until January 22, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that, as early as 2013, Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities. It further alleges that, as a result, the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual because of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Triangle Capital securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Triangle Capital Corporation lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/tcap. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

