

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release November numbers for building approvals and job ads, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Approvals are expected to fall 1.0 percent on month and rise 5.0 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent on month and 18.4 percent on year in October. Job ads were up 1.5 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide November figures for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are expected to ease 0.1 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent in October. Labor cash earnings are called steady at 0.6 percent.



Japan also will see December results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 45.0 - up marginally from 44.9 in November.



The Philippines will see November results for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth $8.21 billion and exports were at $5.37 billion for a trade deficit of $2.85 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX