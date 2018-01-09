FlatFrog InGlass' Technology Chosen by Samsung for New Samsung Flip

New digital flipchart features patented InGlass' technology to make digital writing experience as natural as writing on paper

LUND, Sweden and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --(Consumer Electronics Show)-- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, it was made public that FlatFrog's InGlassTM technology has been integrated into the new Samsung Flip WM55H. The digital flipchart, which is now available for purchase, features a 55" digital display to allow teams to work smarter, faster and better from anywhere, anytime.

"Combining FlatFrog's dual pen InGlass' technology with Samsung Flip's unique design allows for a truly intuitive experience. Users can now experience uncompromised pen-on-paper performance in writing and easily share content, making this the ideal device for teams to work creatively together," said Dhwani Vyas, FlatFrog CEO.

FlatFrog InGlassTM delivers an entirely new user experience based on the dual-tip stylus pen that can be used for writing and highlighting on the interactive flipchart display by Samsung. By using FlatFrog's passive dual-pen technology, no batteries or active components are required in the stylus, making it similar to using a marker, pen or pencil on a paper-based flipchart. FlatFrog is the only global provider of such technology in volume production.

The precision of FlatFrog's technology allows users to draw and write with a perfect capture of all the writing details. The interactive display also supports multi-touch and gestures, such as hand-swipe erase, and the ability to scroll through content using touch-based edge swipes, allowing intuitive navigation. Up to four users can work simultaneously on this screen.

About Samsung Flip

More information can be found here-https://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/interactive/wm-series/flip-55-lh55wmhptwc-go/

About FlatFrog

FlatFrog delivers best-in-class collaboration solutions for seamless interactions between people in the boardroom, conference room, classroom and beyond. With its digital whiteboard and accessories technologies developed for enterprise and education, FlatFrog is revolutionizing how teams in the modern workplace and classrooms are able to work together more productively no matter where they are individually. This unique interactive experience is powered by FlatFrog's patented InGlassTM technology, the only all-in-one interactive collaboration solution that makes visual presentations and collaboration more impactful, regardless of operating system.

Founded in 2007, FlatFrog is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with locations in the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea. For more information, visit www.flatfrog.com.