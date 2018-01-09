Exclusive: Interview with French President Emmanuel Macron

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, president of the Republic of France, will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 8 to 10. To mark the 54th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations on Jan. 27, China.org.cn had an exclusive interview with the French president right before his visit. Macron spoke on a host of topics, including the two countries' diplomatic ties, China's Belt and Road Initiative, global anti-terrorism operations, international cooperation and solutions for climate change. The full transcript is located at:

http://www.china.org.cn/world/2018-01/08/content_50201035.htm

