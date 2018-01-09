

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said it expects that its fourth-quarter operating profit will increase about 63.77% from last year.



The company projects operating profit of about 15.10 trillion Korean won in the fourth-quarter, compared to 9.22 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 14.53 trillion won in the third-quarter.



The company also estimates fourth-quarter Consolidated Sales of about 66.00 trillion won compared to 53.33 trillion won last year.



Overall the company estimated full-year 2017 consolidated sales of about 239.60 trillion Korean won and consolidated operating profit of about 53.60 trillion Korean won.



Final earnings results will be released later this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX