Standby Letter of Credit & Trade Finance Specialist, Bachmann & Welser Capital, Announces New Website Launch

Global SBLC and Trade Finance Specialist, Bachmann & Welser Capital announced today the launch of its new corporate website. The website offers a better understanding of the Company's value proposition and overall client benefits. The website also offers updated information on the products and services of Bachmann & Welser Capital.

The new website can be located at: http://www.bachmannwelser.com.

"It is a moment of great excitement for us at Bachmann & Welser Capital. The website launch will provide our clients, partners and media access to valuable information" said Edward Bachmann, CEO of Bachmann Welser Capital.

Bachmann & Welser Capital's website will be updated on a regulated basis with news of product launches, appointment of corporate offices, corporate milestones, events, press releases, expansion plans and general business activity.

About Bachmann & Welser Capital

Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd is aUnited Kingdombased Standby Letter of Credit and Trade Finance Specialist. Experienced former City of London Financiers and Investment Bankers founded the company. Through its worldwide partnerships, the company is able to provide unique financial solutions for its clients.

For More Information: Please visithttp://www.bachmannwelser.com .Alternatively, you can call on +44(0)131-357-0361.

