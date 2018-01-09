

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The winning streak has hit seven sessions now for the China stock market, which has climbed more than 130 points or 4 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,410-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed as many of the regional bourses are overbought and overdue for profit taking although the oil and technology stocks are expected to provide continued support. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the properties and resource stocks were dented by weakness from the insurance and oil companies.



For the day, the index added 17.73 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,409.48 after trading between 3,384.56 and 3,412.73. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 4.18 points or 0.22 percent to end at 1,945.98.



Among the actives, Vanke spiked 3.54 percent, while Gemdale surged 5.03 percent, Jiangxi Copper soared 3.33 percent, Zijin Mining climbed 4.75 percent, Bank of China added 0.75 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.16 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.48 percent, China Life lost 0.30 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.24 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.70 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Monday, lingering near the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The Dow shed 12.87 points or 0.05 percent to 25,283.00, while the NASDAQ climbed 20.83 points or 0.29 percent to 7,157.39 and the S&P 500 rose 4.56 points or 0.17 percent to 2,747.71.



The choppy trading came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the recent run to record highs. A lack of economic data also kept traders on the sidelines, while earnings season is also about to begin.



Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the upside, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 1.9 percent. The strength came amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for February delivery rising $0.29 to $61.73 a barrel.



