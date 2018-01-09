Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Horizon Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: HZNM) ("Horizon" or the "Company") regrets to announce the recent, unexpected passing of CEO/Director David A Bending B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo. David succumbed to natural causes in late December in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

David had over 25 years of experience in the mining exploration and development industry. He served 14 years with Homestake Mining Company as Exploration Manager in Latin America, as well as three years with Texasgulf Exploration and two years with Rio Tinto Exploration. Mr. Bending has held numerous senior executive and senior consulting positions with large exploration and mining companies. His work has directly resulted in the identification of several mineral discoveries and transactions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Due to Mr. Bending's passing, some things may evolve in the corporate plans, but one thing that won't change is our commitment to serving our shareholders. We are in discussions with senior advisors of the company and former Directors regarding a smooth transition for the company.

I reiterate my, and former Directors', personal condolences to Mr. Bending's family, and our prayers with them in these difficult times. His love for his family, friends, fitness and of course geology was recognized by us all.

May he rest in peace.

Gilberto Arias

Director and Special Advisor

garias.minrex@me.com

ABOUT Horizon Minerals Corp. - Horizon Minerals Corp. was incorporated in Delaware on May 11, 2011, and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company has a portfolio of lithium exploration projects located in California and Utah.