

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) defended its record of providing parental controls and other protections for children who use its iPhones and other devices, after investors urged the company to take more steps to curb the ill effects of smartphones.



Apple said that its mobile software includes extensive parental controls governing different types of content and applications, noting that it started offering some of them as early as 2008.



'We think deeply about how our products are used and the impact they have on users and the people around them. We take this responsibility very seriously and we are committed to meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations, especially when it comes to protecting kids,' Apple said.



But, Apple didn't directly comment on a letter sent to the company on Saturday by Jana Partners LLC, a leading activist investor, and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or Calstrs, a major pension fund. That letter urged Apple to develop new software tools to help parents control and limit phone use. They also asked the company to assist in studying the impact of overuse of smartphones on mental health.



