H-D International Holdings Group: The Tracking Corporation Announces Name Change and Reverse Split

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / The Tracking Corporation (ticker symbol TRKG) wishes to inform its shareholders that it is effectuating a name change, symbol change, as well as a reverse split of our shares. We have been notified by FINRA that our company's name change to H-D International Holdings Group is effective as of January 5, 2018, and our temporary ticker symbol shall be TRKGD (OTC PINK: TRKGD). After 20 business days, on February 2nd, the symbol will change to HDIH (pending availability).

Additionally, we are effectuating a reverse split of our shares, with the ratio of 1 for 1,000 shares. However, each shareholder shall receive no less than 100 new shares, and any fractional shares shall be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

We are effectuating the name and symbol changes in anticipation of a planned merger with H-D International Holdings Group (USA).

