ICO of Ambitious Esports.com Platform Completed Successfully

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Esports.com has successfully completed the ICO of their new token ERT which will be the official currency of esports.com, with a capacity of 24 million tokens.

On the 28th of December, an unprecedented demand led to the sale of more ERT tokens than anticipated, collecting sufficient funds to secure financing of all planned investments and completion of building the esports.com platform.

Remarking on the success of the ICO, Chief Esports Officer Benjamin Fockersperger said:

"This allows us to realize our dream and motivates us to work hard for the implementation of our ambitious plan to make esports.com the biggest e-gaming community worldwide!"

Coinexchange.io will officially list the ERT token on their exchange, with c-cex.com following suit. Introduction on HitBtc is planned by the beginning of the new year. In order to guarantee that large players in Esports accept the token and join the trading, ERT will also be established on esports-consortium.com. Exclusive cooperations will drive the growth of the platform - the first of which will be an official exclusive content licensing agreement with ESL. Among other functions, ESL will provide live content from their own events to Esports.com. Further critical partnerships with top international players will be finalized by the end of Q1 2018.

The Future for Esports.com Looks Bright. CEO Michael Broda said:

"The success of the ERT ICO is not a big surprise for us. It is one of few tokens, which are based on actual value (the URL esports.com value exceeds the invested capital) and combined with the exclusive esports.com platform paying option a long-term investment not only for gamers."

