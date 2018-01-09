ARK and OKEx Announce Partnership Listing ARK to Trade Immediately

Digital Currency Exchange OKEx has Announced the Listing of ARK on its Platform

LONS-LE-SAUNIER, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / ARK is now a registered currency on OKEx. The platform currently offers more than 40 token trading pairs and 5 futures pairs. OKEx's industry-leading BTC futures trade has nearly $1.5B of volume a day and is widely regarded as the gold standard for the industry.

OKEx has served millions of customers in over 100 countries, with about 60% of users originating from China. This platform has solidified itself as a highly respected platform that will provide ARK with a brilliant partnership to trade the coin.

ARK is an ambitious and forward-thinking crypto project aiming to create a user-friendly platform for mass consumer adoption via an ecosystem of linked blockchains. The ambition here is to become the "All-in-One" Blockchain Solution.

The ARK Project

Rather than building an entire blockchain from scratch, companies can simply use the existing capabilities in the ARK ecosystem with their own set of delegates for their own purposes - all at the click of a button. This is huge for consumer adoption and the advancement of blockchain technology as it eliminates two major obstacles - developer knowledge and starting a chain from scratch.

Put simply, ARK is aiming to become a one-stop solution for all crypto needs, providing cryptocurrency solutions, smart contracts, point-of-sale solutions for merchants, interoperability via Smart Bridge/ACES, and more. ARK is revolutionary and has some fantastic technology behind it, which is why it's no surprise that OKEx has adopted it on their platform.

Two-Stage ARK Giveaway

To celebrate this, OKEx is holding a two-stage giveaway to the total of 75,000 ARK coins. In stage 1, OKEx users who follow OKEx throughout social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, WeChat, Weixin) will receive a code. With this code, OKEx users can join the free ARK airdrop lucky draw game on WeChat for a chance to win 10,000 free ARK tokens.

For stage 2, all those who register new OKEx accounts during the promotional period, when total ARK trading volume on OKEx exceeds 10 million tokens, all contributors/participants to this volume (any amount) will stand a chance to enter a lucky draw. The total number of ARK tokens being distributed during the lucky draw will be 65,000.

With the ability to be able to use all services that are built in the ARK Ecosystem using ARK tokens, there may not be a need to keep track of hundreds of different tokens/coins or worry about having to buy and sell them on exchanges in order to access each individual service that uses its own token/coin. Not only that, but ARK has such a strong innovate and technological foundation that confidence in the project is at an all-time high.

OKEx opened ARK wallets for deposits on December 20, 2017, at 16:00 (Hong Kong Time).

About OKEx

OKEx is a leading digital asset trading platform, offering token to token and derivative trading to users globally. They currently offer more than 40 token trading pairs and 5 futures pairs. OKEx's industry-leading BTC futures trade has nearly $1.5B of volume a day and is widely regarded as the gold standard for the industry. They have served millions of customers in over 100 countries, with about 60% of users originating from China.

Visit the ARK Website: http://ark.io

Visit OKEx Website: https://www.okex.com

Read the ARK Blog: https://blog.ark.io

Meet the ARK Team: https://ark.io/team

Media Contact

Contact Name: Travis Walker

Email: pr@ark.io

ARK is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

These numbers are subject to change. This contest and giveaway are run by OKEx. ARK has no control over the distribution, final numbers, or start date of this contest. ARK is not running this giveaway, nor can we answer any questions about it. This giveaway started December 20, 2017. For all inquiries please contact OKEx.

