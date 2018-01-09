

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K grew at the fastest pace in four months in December, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



Permanent staff placements increased at the quickest pace since August at the end of the year as agencies reported on strong demand for staff.



Meanwhile, growth of temporary billings remained sharp despite softening since November.



Staff vacancies increased at the softest rate for one year, while the availability of both permanent and temporary workers continued to fall sharply in December.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the Midlands.



