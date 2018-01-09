Harrogate-based property agent will streamline commercial property management operations with intuitive technology solution

Westcourt Group has selected Yardi Genesis2, an easy to use cloud-based property management platform, to streamline its operations and accounting processes.

Westcourt Group is a regional property development business based in the spa town of Harrogate North Yorkshire. Its portfolio is predominately comprised of commercial real estate in the Yorkshire area and includes properties in Leeds, Sheffield, York, Harrogate, Rotherham, Ripon, Northallerton and Skipton.

"Our vision is to be the best in class and we aim to achieve that objective with passion and strategic direction," comments Luke Dawson, Head of Property at Westcourt Group Ltd. "Making the move to the Genesis2 property management platform will help us drive greater efficiencies within our business and further underpin those goals."

"We were extremely excited to welcome Westcourt to the Yardi family and help them enhance the services and value they provide to clients," says Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We continue to provide innovative solutions that help to digitise the real estate economy and streamline management operations."

About Westcourt Group

As a property company, Westcourt Group has commercial relationships but is also public facing. The company engages daily with its tenants, agents, purchasers and a host of other service providers. At all times Westcourt's philosophy is simple: 'our success is down to partnerships with personal service being at the top of our list.' For more information, visit: westcourtgroup.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

