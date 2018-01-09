Hisense Brings the Incredible at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global technology leader, today unveiled their 2018 global brand vision at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, Hisense will continue its expansion by delivering incredible experiences across its wide household appliances and consumer electronics product line, further developing intuitive user interfaces and executing on major brand partnerships in advance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup'.

Hisense is coming off one of its most successful years in the company's history, highlighted by extensive product expansion, industry-leading innovation especially in Laser TV. Hisense launched its 100" Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV in theUS. Since CES 2014, Hisense hascontinued to push out new Laser TV models: from 1080p 100" class to the 4K 100" class; from the 100" dual color to the smaller size 88" 4K and the 80" 4K, with much more to come. This fast speed of introducing new products is showcasing Hisense's power and status in the industry. "We believe that in the next three years Laser TV will be the fastest growing category in the large screen TV industry segment, and that Hisense will be very well positioned,"Mr. Liu Hongxin, President of Hisense Group said.

In 2018, Hisense will becelebrating the 2018 FIFA World Cup' as the official TV sponsor of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Devotedly watched by passionate fans across the globe, the World Cup draws billions of viewers every four years. Therefore, Hisense U7 ULED TV, the World Cup Special Edition TV, and Hisense U9 ULED TV, the World Cup Limited Edition TV have been launchedat the press conference.Hisense will be actively integrating its display technology and product directly into the necessity of the tournament with the goal of giving people around the world access to the best soccer experience possible on TV.

The Hisense soccer experience will also be centered around the exclusive World Cup application, a dynamic content hub for everything soccer that will be available in select regions across the world. In the US, this application will be the FOX Sports GO: 2018 FIFA World Cup' Edition app, which will be available exclusively preloaded on new Hisense Smart TV products.

Besides offering exclusive and HDR World Cup content on Hisense TV products to consumers, Hisense will develop its 2018 FIFA World Cup' creative campaigns for Hisense' overseas markets and deliver fan activations in Russia with Lagardere Sports, a leading global sports marketing group, aiming to connect Hisense with its consumers and soccer fans across the globe and celebrate the premium soccer feast onsite, online and in front of Hisense TVs for an unforgettable fan experience. Hisense will launch an integrated marketing communications campaign including premium football talents featured TVCs, point of sales activities, digital content and social media engagement, in the aim to strongly connect Hisense and its products to billions following the 2018 FIFA World Cup' worldwide.

