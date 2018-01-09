Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Amgen Sign New Companion Diagnostic Agreement for Novel Oncology Compound

PRESS RELEASE : 9 January 2018, 07:01 CET

Biocartis and Amgen Sign New Companion Diagnostic Agreement for Novel Oncology Compound

Mechelen, Belgium, 9 January 2018 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announced the signing of a new companion diagnostic[1] (CDx) development agreement with Amgen, a leading biotechnology company (NASDAQ: AMGN), aimed at the development of Idylla CDx biomarker tests for a novel oncology compound to be used in the treatment of certain solid tumors.

This is the second CDx agreement that Biocartis has signed with Amgen. The first CDx agreement between both companies was announced on December 4, 2017 and aims to register the Idylla KRAS Mutation Test and the Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a CDx test for Amgen's drug Vectibix (panitumumab).

Ulrik Cordes, EVP Companion Diagnostics of Biocartis, commented: "This new CDx agreement reinforces our strong partnership with Amgen. We are very happy to now add to this relationship a CDx co-development program supporting a novel Amgen drug compound. Today's announcement is also an important next step in the expansion of our CDx portfolio which should contribute to short term revenue generation and create a strong pipeline of future Idylla CDx biomarker tests."

Financial details on the new CDx agreement with Amgen are not disclosed.

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla platform in September 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers twelve oncology tests and two infectious disease tests in Europe. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/). Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

[1] A CDx test is a test used as a companion to a therapeutic drug that helps predict if a patient is likely to respond to a treatment or not.

