EQS-News / 09/01/2018 / 13:34 UTC+8 *Press Release [For Immediate Release] * *KWG Property Holding Limited* *Gross Pre-sales Value Increased by 17.0% y-o-y Amounting to RMB2,400 million in December 2017* (9 January 2018 - Hong Kong) KWG Property Holding Limited ("KWG Property" or the "Group", 1813.HK), one of the leading property developers in Guangzhou, is pleased to announce its pre-sales result for December 2017. In December 2017, the Group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB2,400 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.0%, in terms of gross pre-sales GFA amounted to 179,000 sq.m. The Group's attributable pre-sales value amounted to RMB1,605 million with an attributable pre-sales area of 129,000 sq.m. The Group's aggregate attributable pre-sales value for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to approximately RMB28.7 billion, representing 103% of the Group's full year pre-sales target of RMB28.0 billion and the Group's aggregate attributable pre-sales area totaled approximately 1,801,000 sq. m. _- End -_ *About KWG Property (HKSE stock code: 1813)* Established in 1995, KWG Property is one of the leading property developers focusing on mid to high-end properties with premium quality in prime locations in Guangzhou. Going through 22 years of development, the Group has an efficient property development system, as well as a balanced product portfolio which includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels and shopping malls. Currently, the Group has expanded to high potential markets outside of Guangzhou. A strategic development framework has been formed, with Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Zhaoqing, Hainan and Nanning as its hub for South China, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Xuzhou, Jiaxing, Changshu, Lishui, Taicang and Taizhou for East China, Chengdu and Chongqing for Southwest China, Beijing, Tianjin, Jinan and Xian for North China, Wuhan for Central China and the Group's footprint has been expanded to Hong Kong since this year. _Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of KWG Property Holding Limited. For further information, please contact:_ *KWG Property Holding Limited * Hoffman Tsui / Roger Law / Sandra Huang Tel: (86) 20-8550 0828 / (852) 2655 1933 / (852) 2655 1918 Fax: (86) 20-8550 0990 / (852) 2878 7091 Email: hoffmantsui@kwgproperty.com / roger_law@kwgproperty.com / sandra.huang@kwgproperty.com *Cornerstones Communications Ltd.* Kylie Yeung / Cham Chen / Sharon Kwok / Yesan Ma Tel: (852) 2903 9290 / 2903 9299 / 2903 9288 / 2903 9287 Fax: (852) 2887 1712 Email: kylie.yeung@cornerstonescom.com / cham.chen@cornerstonescom.com / sharon.kwok@cornerstonescom.com / yesan.ma@cornerstonescom.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JYTBDBLRWA [1] Document title: KWG Sales Figures Dec 2017 (Eng).pdf 09/01/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5e9fbb3d2aaeaee45b41366b424f642&application_id=643783&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

