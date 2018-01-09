

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in October. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Utility costs grew 0.41 percent annually in December and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.29 percent.



In the whole year 2017, overall consumer prices rose 1.4 percent versus 0.3 percent in 2016.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, eased to 1.2 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November. It was expected to moderate to 1.3 percent.



