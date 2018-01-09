

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) said that it has acquired K-based IT services company Northgate Public Services Limited or NPS, for 475 million pounds from leading international private equity firm Cinven. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of January 2018.



Established in 1969, Northgate Public Services develops software and services for the public sector, mainly in the UK, and employs approximately 1,400 software engineers throughout the UK and India. NPS works closely with the British police and government organizations to deploy its business platform across a broad client base that includes local police forces, tax collection offices, social security offices and housing authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX