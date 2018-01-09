

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis Group NV, a Belgium-based innovative molecular diagnostics company, announced Tuesday the signing of a new companion diagnostic (CDx) development agreement with biotechnology company Amgen Inc. (AMGN). Financial details on the new CDx agreement with Amgen are not disclosed.



The deal is aimed at the development of Idylla CDx biomarker tests for a novel oncology compound to be used in the treatment of certain solid tumors.



Biocartis said this is its second CDx agreement with Amgen. The first CDx agreement between both companies was announced on December 4, 2017 and aims to register the Idylla KRAS Mutation Test and the Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test with the US Food and Drug Administration as a CDx test for Amgen's drug Vectibix (panitumumab).



Ulrik Cordes, EVP Companion Diagnostics of Biocartis, said, 'This new CDx agreement reinforces our strong partnership with Amgen. We are very happy to now add to this relationship a CDx co-development program supporting a novel Amgen drug compound. Today's announcement is also an important next step in the expansion of our CDx portfolio which should contribute to short term revenue generation and create a strong pipeline of future Idylla CDx biomarker tests.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX