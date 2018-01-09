Ad-hoc Announcement

Zurich, 9th January 2018

CREALOGIX acquires Innofis

CREALOGIX, the Leader in Digital Banking Solutions acquires 100% of the Barcelona-based Innofis ESGM S.L. - a well-established digital banking supplier for the Middle East, serving leading banks of the region.

The Barcelona based Innofis is a self-financed and privately held company with international focus, founded in 2012 in order to provide customer centric digital solutions to Financial Services organizations. Clients include top tier Middle East banks.



Innofis today generates over CHF 10 million of revenue and is highly profitable. Innofis' staff of more than 120 highly qualified engineers and specialists will join CREALOGIX and will continue to be led by the existing management team.



David Moreno, CEO and founder of Innofis, will become member of the Executive Group Management of CREALOGIX.



The purchase price for the acquisition will be mainly paid in CREALOGIX shares. For this purpose, CREALOGIX will issue new shares from authorized capital.



As a consequence, the large majority owner of Innofis, David Moreno, will become a substantial shareholder of CREALOGIX holding more than 10% of the company's share capital upon completion of the transaction.

For more information, please see also the (media release: https://crealogix.com/ch/de/group/medien/news/the-gateway-into-the-middle-east-crealogix-acquires-innofis/) about the acquisition.

About CREALOGIX

The(CREALOGIX Group: https://group.crealogix.com/en/) is an independent Swiss software provider and, as one of the Fintech Top 100 companies, it is a market leader in digital banking in Switzerland. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative Fintech solutions for the electronic banking of tomorrow. Using CREALOGIX solutions, banks can react to evolving customer needs in the area of e-banking, enabling them to hold their own in a very demanding and dynamic market and to remain one step ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has around 420 employees worldwide. CREALOGIX Holding AG (CLXN)'s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The above press release contains future-oriented statements, that may be subject to certain unforeseeable risks, uncertainties and changes that are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG can therefore not provide any assurances in relation to the accuracy of these future-oriented statements, their effect on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

IR contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Philippe Wirth, CFO

Tel. +41 58 404 86 62, E-mail: (philippe.wirth@crealogix.com: mailto:philippe.wirth@crealogix.com)