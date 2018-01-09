

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced the initiation of SURPASS, a head-to-head clinical trial of Cosentyx or secukinumab versus proposed biosimilar adalimumab in ankylosing spondylitis (AS). SURPASS is the first head-to-head clinical trial in AS investigating superiority of Cosentyx?in slowing spinal bone damage versus proposed biosimilar adalimumab. SURPASS is currently recruiting patients, with the?'first patient first visit' already achieved in November 2017.



SURPASS and EXCEED are part of a larger rheumatology program for Cosentyx. EXCEED is a head-to-head clinical trial of Cosentyx versus Humira(adalimumab) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA), which is already recruiting. EXCEED is the first large double-blinded head-to-head clinical trial versus Humira in PsA investigating superiority of Cosentyx on ACR 20 at 52 weeks as the primary endpoint.



Cosentyx is the first targeted biologic that specifically inhibits IL-17A, cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation of entheses in spondyloarthritis, which plays a major role in PsA and AS. Both conditions are debilitating autoimmune diseases with a high risk of mobility loss. Approximately 40 percent of PsA patients will develop irreversible joint damage and permanent physical deformity. For AS patients, inflammation of the sacroiliac joints and new bone formation of the spine is associated with increased levels of IL-17A, with severe cases progressing to irreversible spinal fusion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX