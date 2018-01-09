

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Tuesday, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release Swiss unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the euro, it fell against the pound, the greenback and the yen.



The franc was trading at 1.1691 against the euro 1.3267 against the pound, 0.9780 against the greenback and 115.20 against the yen at 1:40 am ET.



