

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported a 3.4 percent increase in passenger traffic for the month of December 2017, while capacity grew 2.7 percent and load factor rose by 0.7 points.



Traffic in December, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 3.4 percent year-on-year to 21.65 billion from 20.93 billion in the year-ago period.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 2.7 percent to 25.15 billion from 24.50 billion last year.



The monthly load factor increased by 0.7 points to 86.1 percent from 85.4 percent a year ago.



The total number of passengers carried by the Group during the month increased 2.6 percent to 7.42 million from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX