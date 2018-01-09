ADAMA Welcomes Inclusion Into the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global crop protection group ADAMA, the combination of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd. (together, "ADAMA" or "the Combined Company"), today welcomed the recent inclusion of its A shares into the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610129/ADAMA_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg )



The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a link between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges allowing international and Chinese investors to trade securities in both markets through the trading and clearing facilities of their home exchange. Under the "Northbound Trading" channel, international investors are able to place orders to trade eligible shares listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through their Hong Kong brokers. To qualify for participation in the Stock Connect, Shenzhen-listed A shares need to be included in one of the relevant Shenzhen A-Share indices, and cross a market capitalization threshold.

Wayne Rudolph, Head of Investor Relations of the Combined Company, said: "We are pleased to be included in the Stock Connect soon following the completion of our combination several months ago. Through our combination, ADAMA has returned to the public equity markets, realizing its strategic vision of creating the only integrated, publicly traded Global-China crop protection company. Our inclusion in the Stock Connect enables international investors, both institutional and retail, to participate in our unique journey."

About the Combined Company:

The Combined Company, which will be named ADAMA, is comprised of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and Hubei Sanonda Ltd., and is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture - offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 6,600-strong team reaches farmers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at http://www.adama.com and follow us on Twitter at @AdamaAgri.

Contact

Wayne Rudolph

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@adama.com



Yanlai Xu

China Investor Relations

Email: irchina@adama.com

