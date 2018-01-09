castLabs Announces DRMtoday API Integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Live and On-demand Video Workflows

BERLIN, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

castLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, has today announced API integration between castLabs' DRMtoday cloud content licensing service and AWS Elemental MediaConvert and AWS Elemental MediaPackage services.

Pay TV operators, broadcasters, and OTT providers increasingly want to use cloud-based workflows to securely deliver premium live and on-demand video content to consumers. castLabs and AWS Elemental provide a scalable, cost-effective means to process video content into various formats and distribute it for viewing on different devices with simplified Digital Rights Management (DRM).

AWS Media Services are cloud-based services with pay-as-you-go pricing which provide customers the capability to ingest, process, package, and deliver video content at scale. Live workflows can utilize AWS Elemental MediaPackage for just-in-time packaging, origination, and encryption of linear broadcast and event-based content. On-demand use cases such as content library conversion or asset creation can incorporate AWS Elemental MediaConvert, a file-to-file transcoding service with packaging and encryption capabilities for broadcast and multiscreen delivery. Both AWS services include API integration with DRMtoday from castLabs to streamline key ingestion and cloud-based DRM licensing.

Built on the reliable multi-region AWS infrastructure, DRMtoday operates as a License Delivery Network. Streaming services benefit from low-latency license delivery for quick start times, high availability, and fault-tolerant redundancy.

DRMtoday offers complete multi-DRM licensing and access control for a variety of packaging formats to secure playback across a broad range of client devices. API integration with AWS Media Services supports video providers delivering MPEG-DASH content with DRM including Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady, HLS content with Apple FairPlay Streaming, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming with Microsoft PlayReady. DRMtoday also supports Common Encryption (CENC).

Running on AWS since 2012, the solution offers licensing production and access control protection features for encrypted SD/HD/UHD and other next-gen quality content to ensure streaming services can deliver on consumer expectations. DRMtoday's extensive features include key rotation, concurrent stream monitoring, device filtering, hardware security support, output protection control, resolution specific keys, and comprehensive usage tracking analytics. By meeting content owner security requirements, providers can easily enable premium-content distribution for subscription, rental, or purchase business models.

"DRMtoday is trusted by content owners and digital video markets worldwide with billions of licenses delivered. Our globally scalable and robust licensing platform is a strong complement to AWS Media Services, and is deployed on the same AWS infrastructure. Working with AWS Elemental, we allow video providers to benefit from reduced complexity and faster time to market for multi-format video processing and multi-DRM adoption across all screens," said Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. The company provides solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more visit castlabs.com.

