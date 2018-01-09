National Milk Records Plc - Board Change

9 January 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
("NMR' or the "Company')
Appointment of Mike Gallacher as a Non-Executive Director
National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that Michael ('Mike') James Gallacher has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Mike Gallacher is an experienced leader with a strong record in corporate governance and business performance. This is highlighted by his most recent role as CEO of First Milk Limited, the UK's largest Dairy Cooperative, where Mike developed and implemented a major restructuring and turnaround strategy that delivered a £30 million improvement in business profitability in 24 months.
Prior to First Milk, Mike spent many years with Mars Inc., where he held a series of senior leadership positions, including UK Managing Director for Mars Petcare. He led significant business turnarounds in Asia for Mars, as well as working in regional leadership positions in both Asia Pacific and Europe.
Mr Gallacher holds an honours degree in Economics and following graduation joined the British Army attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before serving for eight years as a Captain. He holds postgraduate qualifications from Cranfield University and Henley Management College.
Andy Warne, Managing Director, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Mike Gallacher to the NMR team. Mike's management experience, leadership skills and excellent understanding of the UK's agriculture and consumer sectors will help bring a broader perspective to the NMR Board as the Company continues to grow.
"The coming year will be significant in NMR's commercial and strategic development and, following our first six months free of the burden of the Milk Pension Fund, I look forward to updating shareholders on our Interim Results in February.'
The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
