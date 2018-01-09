Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 9, 2018 AT 9:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017

Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017 will be published on Friday, February 2, 2018, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM.

Dial in numbers:

US: +1 323 794 2095

UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9104

SWE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

FIN: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Participant Passcode: 063270

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers above. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

