Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017

Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017
Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2017 will be published on Friday, February 2, 2018, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.
A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM.
Dial in numbers:
US: +1 323 794 2095
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9104
SWE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
FIN: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Participant Passcode: 063270
To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers above. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
