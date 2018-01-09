

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures for November in the Pre-European session on Tuesday at 2.00 am ET.



Industrial output is expected to grow 1.8 percent on month, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in October. In the meantime, the Germany's trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 21.3 billion in November from EUR 18.9 billion in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8814 against the pound, 1.1957 against the US dollar, 1.1695 against the Swiss franc and 134.77 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX