

9 January 2018



Tern Plc (the 'Company') Issue of Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), announces that it has issued the second tranche of Convertible Loan Notes totalling £550,000 pursuant to the Convertible Unsecured Loan Note facility, the terms of which were announced on 30 November 2017.



The Company will continue to allocate funds towards maintaining its current position in its portfolio companies and for general working capital. This second tranche of loan notes follows the additional loan made to Tern's portfolio company, Device Authority Limited ('DA'), as announced on 28 December 2017, and the decision to maintain the Company's 50% holding in InVMA Limited ('InVMA'), a key strategic partner for DA, as announced on 19 December 2017.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014



